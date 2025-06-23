The Good Guys fined for misleading consumers

The Good Guys, a subsidiary of JB Hi-Fi, has paid a $13.5 million fine for misleading advertising and store credit promotions.

Joint submissions from the ACCC and the appliance company have been filed with the Federal Court for approval of an agreement settlement between the two parties, which includes the penalty and $200,000 in costs towards the ACCC’s legal proceedings.

Additionally, The Good Guys will take remedial action for customers who were eligible for the StoreCash program but were misled by the company’s promotional announcement and did not receive the store credits.

The StoreCash promotion ran from July 2019 to August 2023, required customers to make a qualifying purchase and consent to receive marketing communications to receive store credits.

However, last year, the ACCC alleged that the consumer electronics retailer falsely said that the only requirement to receive the store credit was to make a qualifying purchase.