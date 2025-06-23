BusinessRegulatory

The Good Guys fined for misleading consumers

The Good Guys, a subsidiary of JB Hi-Fi, has paid a $13.5 million fine for misleading promotions. (Source: Bigstock)
By My Nguyen

The Good Guys, a subsidiary of JB Hi-Fi, has paid a $13.5 million fine for misleading advertising and store credit promotions.

Joint submissions from the ACCC and the appliance company have been filed with the Federal Court for approval of an agreement settlement between the two parties, which includes the penalty and $200,000 in costs towards the ACCC’s legal proceedings.

Additionally, The Good Guys will take remedial action for customers who were eligible for the StoreCash program but were misled by the company’s promotional announcement and did not receive the store credits.

The StoreCash promotion ran from July 2019 to August 2023, required customers to make a qualifying purchase and consent to receive marketing communications to receive store credits. 

However, last year, the ACCC alleged that the consumer electronics retailer falsely said that the only requirement to receive the store credit was to make a qualifying purchase.

Recommended By IR

Hardware

Metcash books lower earnings as cost of doing business rises

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Myer seeks to merge with Premier Investments’ Apparel Brands

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

From the Caribbean to Hong Kong: The story behind sustainable label Beam Bold 

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Why Mytheresa’s North America President believes in the power of risk-taking

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Central Group snaps up KaDeWe’s remaining assets. What’s next?

Tong Van
Health & beauty IR Pro

Why customer-led healthcare disruptor Software expanded into haircare

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.