BusinessCustomer

US consumer boycott: What retailers need to know about the buying blackout

A crowd of people protesting in the street.
“This is the beginning of a consumer backlash that no one should underestimate.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Last week, consumer-activist group The People’s Union USA called for a 24-hour buying blackout of all non-essential goods on February 28, particularly from big-box retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon.  The protest follows months of rising prices on goods and services and more recently, many companies’ rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.  In 2022 alone, the price of food shot up by nearly 10 per cent year-over-year, faster than any year since 1979, as repor

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay