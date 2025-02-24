Australian retail’s robotic near future

nesses operate. This article explores the future of robotics in Australian retail, from warehouse automation to customer-facing robots, and considers the implications for efficiency, customer service and sustainability. Think of an AI brain being placed into cars, machines and robots, and you start to see the attraction. The widespread adoption of robotics in stores is expected to gain momentum over the next few years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for efficiency and enhanced customer experiences. Here are some examples of factors influencing the adoption of robots: Technological maturity: As robotics technology continues to advance, with improvements in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology, robots are becoming more capable and cost-effective. We can expect to see more robots in stores within the next 5-10 years. Cost reduction: Initially, high costs have limited the deployment of robots primarily to larger retailers or those in pilot phases. However, as the technology becomes more common and production scales, costs are likely to decrease, making robotics more accessible to a broader range of retailers. Consumer acceptance: As consumers become more accustomed to interacting with robots, whether in retail environments or through other services like deliveries, the barriers to widespread adoption in stores will decrease. Current examples Lowe’s in the US and Lowe’s Innovation Labs: They developed the LoweBot that navigates aisles and assists customers by finding products and providing information. This example illustrates how robots can enhance customer service in a retail setting. Walmart’s use of robots: Walmart has deployed robots in many of its stores for tasks like scanning shelves for inventory management, cleaning floors, and sorting deliveries in backrooms. These robots help free up human workers for more customer-facing roles and improve operational efficiency. Best Buy’s Chloe: A robotic arm system used for fetching products like DVDs and games, providing a faster and more efficient picking process directly in front of customers. Potential Australian examples Coles and Woolworths: Both major Australian supermarkets have been exploring various technologies, including robotic cleaning and automated inventory management. The adoption of customer-facing robots might follow as a natural extension of these back-end applications. Bunnings Warehouse: Known for pioneering self-service and technology-driven solutions in Australia, Bunnings might explore robotic helpers in the aisles to assist customers by finding products or providing DIY advice. The exact timeline for widespread deployment will vary by retailer size, sector, and the specific roles robots are designed to fill. However, as these technologies prove their ROI in terms of cost savings and enhanced customer experiences, we can expect a broader rollout in the not-too-distant future. Robotics in warehousing and logistics One of the most immediate and impactful applications of robotics in retail is within warehousing and logistics. With the rise of e-commerce, the demand for efficient fulfilment solutions has skyrocketed, and robots have become indispensable in warehouses across the globe. By 2030, Australian retailers are expected to have adopted a range of robotic solutions to keep up with this demand, from autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS). AMRs, which navigate warehouse floors autonomously to transport goods from one location to another, will probably become commonplace in Australian warehouses. These robots not only speed up the picking process but also reduce the physical strain on human workers, creating a safer and more efficient environment. AS/RS systems, which use robotic cranes and shuttles to retrieve items from high-density storage racks, are also set to play a major role in maximise space while fulfilling orders faster. Robotic process automation (RPA), a technology that uses software robots to automate repetitive tasks, is expected to be widely adopted by Australian retailers by 2030. RPA can handle tasks like order processing, inventory management, and data entry, reducing the workload on human staff and minimising errors. These improvements in warehouse efficiency are essential for retailers to remain competitive, especially as delivery speed becomes a key differentiator in the market. In-store robotics: a new customer experience Beyond warehouses, robotics is expected to transform the in-store experience for Australian consumers. By 2030, robots could become common fixtures in physical retail spaces, performing a variety of roles that enhance customer service and create unique shopping experiences. For example, customer-assistance robots, equipped with AI-powered conversational abilities, can help shoppers locate products, provide personalised recommendations, and even answer frequently asked questions. This will transform the customer experience by meeting routine needs efficiently while freeing human staff to engage with more complex, high-touch interactions. Inventory management is another area where in-store robots will have a profound impact. Robots equipped with cameras and sensors can autonomously scan shelves to monitor stock levels, identify misplaced items, and notify staff when replenishment is needed. This automated approach to inventory management reduces the burden on human employees and ensures shelves remain stocked, minimising the risk of lost sales due to out-of-stock items. Additionally, these robots offer a unique opportunity to collect valuable data on consumer shopping patterns, leveraging such data to enhance inventory planning and forecasting. Australian retailers are also likely to embrace cleaning robots in the coming years, integrating automation to manage store hygiene and presentation. These robots, already in use in some international markets, can autonomously clean floors and sanitise high-touch surfaces. As Australian consumers continue to prioritise cleanliness and safety, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, such robotic solutions will probably become a standard feature in many stores. Enhanced customer engagement with AI and robotics By 2030, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with robotics will enable Australian retailers to create more personalised and engaging shopping experiences. AI-powered robots can analyse customer data to tailor recommendations and provide real-time assistance, bringing the kind of personalisation previously limited to e-commerce into physical stores. Imagine a scenario where a robot, familiar with a shopper’s preferences and purchase history, can suggest complementary items or notify them of upcoming sales on favourite brands. Beyond customer engagement, the integration of AI with robotics will enhance security and loss prevention in Australian retail spaces. Security robots equipped with cameras and facial recognition technology can patrol store floors, identifying potential thefts or suspicious behaviour. These robots act as a deterrent to crime and reduce the need for human security personnel, while their advanced surveillance capabilities provide retailers with valuable insights on store traffic and shopping patterns. Robotics and sustainability Sustainability is becoming a growing priority for Australian retailers and robotics are playing a crucial role in this area as well. Robotics can help reduce waste and improve energy efficiency in various ways, contributing to a more sustainable retail ecosystem. For example, robots in warehouses can optimise order picking and packing to reduce packaging waste, while autonomous vehicles and drones can streamline last-mile delivery, minimising fuel consumption and emissions. Energy-efficient robots, equipped with advanced battery technology, will further showcase how innovation will align with future sustainability objectives, reducing the environmental footprint of retail operations. It is expected that, by 2030, most retail robots will be designed with sustainability in mind, using recyclable materials and energy-saving features. Australian retailers will probably be incentivised by both regulatory pressures and consumer expectations to adopt eco-friendly robotics solutions. Challenges to widespread adoption While the future of robotics in Australian retail looks promising, there are several challenges that retailers will need to navigate. High upfront costs for robotic systems remain a barrier, especially for small and mid-sized retailers. The implementation of robotics demands technical expertise and regular maintenance, raising concerns about how businesses should handle the added layer of operational complexity. Another critical consideration is the impact of robotics on employment. While robots can handle repetitive tasks, there is a growing debate about the potential displacement of human workers in retail. To address these concerns, Australian retailers will need to strike a balance between automation and human employment, potentially upskilling their workforce to manage and interact with robotic systems. The road to 2030: What lies ahead The future of robotics in Australian retail is set to be transformative, with advancements that will reshape how businesses operate and engage with consumers. By 2030, robotics will play a central role in warehouses, stores and supply chains, driving efficiency, transforming customer experiences, and contributing to sustainability efforts. While challenges remain, the potential benefits of robotics far outweigh the obstacles, and Australian retailers that embrace this technology will be well positioned to thrive in a competitive market. As we look towards the future, it is clear that robotics will not only enhance operational efficiency but also redefine the shopping experience for Australian consumers. Whether through faster order fulfilments, personalised assistance, or improved sustainability practices, the impact of robotics on Australian retail will be profound, offering a glimpse into an exciting new era for the industry. This story first appeared in the February 2025 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.