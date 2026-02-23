BusinessRegulatory

What does the Supreme Court ruling mean for Trump’s tariffs?

Red truck on misty highway.
Tariff powers curbed, uncertainty remains.
By Reuters
The US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a large swath of President Donald Trump’s tariffs has weakened his ability to threaten and impose tariffs at a moment’s notice, but it will not end gnawing uncertainty for trade partners or companies. Trump responded within hours to the ruling on Friday, slapping a new 10 per cent tariff on all imports and ordering new trade investigations that could lead to additional levies in months, while insisting that trade and investment deals reached w

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

jewelleries
Openings & closings

Lovisa’s 43 net new store openings pull net profit up

Celene Ignacio
michael hill exterior
Luxury

Michael Hill’s profit up, but struggling New Zealand business to be reviewed

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

Tong Van
Workforce IR Pro

Australian retail’s robotic near future

Brian Walker
Woman watching TV with remote
Online marketplaces

‘Building momentum’: Kogan founder hails revamped company as back on track

Celene Ignacio
Frank Green's new Chadstone store
Store design IR Pro

Frank Green’s founder, Ben Young, on building a store worthy of the brand

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay