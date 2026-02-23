BusinessStrategy

Why Coach is going all in on hospitality

The Coach Restaurant Singapore.
The Coach Restaurant Singapore. (Source: Supplied)
The Coach Restaurant Singapore.
The Coach Restaurant Singapore. (Source: Supplied)
The Coach Restaurant Singapore.
The Coach Restaurant Singapore. (Source: Supplied)
The Coach Restaurant Singapore.
The Coach Restaurant Singapore. (Source: Supplied)
The Coach Restaurant Singapore.
The Coach Restaurant Singapore. (Source: Supplied)
The Coach Restaurant Singapore.
The Coach Restaurant Singapore. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
As luxury and premium brands grapple with slowing discretionary spending and increasingly selective consumers, experience has become one of the few remaining levers for differentiation. The opening of The Coach Restaurant Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport has placed the brand firmly at the centre of that shift.  Set against the dramatic backdrop of Jewel’s Rain Vortex, the 56-seat modern steakhouse reimagines classic New York dining through a distinctly contemporary lens.   The ful

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

jewelleries
Openings & closings

Lovisa’s 43 net new store openings pull net profit up

Celene Ignacio
michael hill exterior
Luxury

Michael Hill’s profit up, but struggling New Zealand business to be reviewed

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

Tong Van
Workforce IR Pro

Australian retail’s robotic near future

Brian Walker
Woman watching TV with remote
Online marketplaces

‘Building momentum’: Kogan founder hails revamped company as back on track

Celene Ignacio
Frank Green's new Chadstone store
Store design IR Pro

Frank Green’s founder, Ben Young, on building a store worthy of the brand

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay