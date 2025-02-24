Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

ique features personalised styling consultations, exclusive in-store offers, and an interactive shopping environment. “Our first experience store represents a major milestone for Shobitam as we transition from a successful online platform to our omnichannel physical presence,” Aparna Thyagarajan, co-founder and chief product officer of Shobitam, told Inside Retail. “We wanted our customers to experience these exquisite weaves firsthand, the touch, the feel, and the craftsmanship that make each piece unique. Also we believe we have built a unique omnichannel experience that brings the best of both online and physical retail to the world of handlooms – so we have launched the Shobitam Experience Store, in Bengaluru, where every weave tells a story, because some things are best experienced through touch, breadth and technology.” Founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika Thyagarajan, Shobitam has focused on making ethnic fashion more accessible. Aparna Thyagarajan said the partnership with star Indian actress Vidya Balan is not only a celebrity endorsement but also a long-term strategic partnership, which “celebrates the saree as a symbol of self-expression, confidence and timeless elegance”. “This collaboration has had a tremendous impact on our brand’s growth, leading to the launch of the Vidya Balan Exclusive Collection, available both in our store and online channels globally,” Thyagarajan said. She said the store’s initial reception has been positive, with customers showing interest in the Vidya Balan Exclusive Collection. “Seeing the enthusiasm around this has been truly rewarding,” she said. “What started as a small venture from our home has now found its place in one of Bangalore’s most premium locations, a testament to our journey and our customers’ love for Shobitam.” Building a community around ethnic wear Beyond sales, Shobitam seeks to engage customers through personalised services, loyalty programs, and storytelling around the heritage of its products. “Our approach goes beyond just selling sarees. We aim to educate, engage, and inspire. We collaborate with artisans and empower them by bringing their stories to the forefront, making every purchase not just a transaction but a celebration of culture and craftsmanship,” Thyagarajan added. Navigate challenges The handloom industry is largely unorganised and fragmented, Thyagarajan explained. And with the rise of power looms, many artisans have been forced to leave their craft in search of better wages. Meanwhile, intricate designs that traditionally take months to weave are now being replicated with low-quality imitations in mere days, and synthetic fabrics are often passed off as pure – misleading customers and undervaluing true craftsmanship. Shobitam works with more than 640 weavers and artisans across 21 clusters in India, co-creating designs that honour tradition while embracing innovation. “To ensure authenticity, our sarees come with a Silk Mark Certification, guaranteeing pure, high-quality fabrics, because we believe heritage deserves to be promoted with authenticity. The Shobitam Experience isn’t just a promise. It’s our foundation,” Thyagarajan added. Looking ahead The Indian fashion brand’s expansion plan for inside India and outside its home market is already under way. The brand has also entered partnerships with Aditya Birla Fashion (Jaypore label) and Reliance Retail (Avantra label) for store-in-store offerings. “In the next five years, we envision Shobitam as a global name synonymous with authentic Indian craftsmanship. We are actively working on launching multiple categories beyond ethnic wear and handloom sarees, expanding into home and living to bring the beauty of Indian artistry into every aspect of life,” the co-founder said. “Our mission is to take India’s rich heritage to the world, ensuring that handcrafted excellence gets the recognition it deserves. In the coming years, when people think of authentic Indian products, they will think of Shobitam.” Further reading: How Preeti Jatia disrupted India’s kidswear sector with Fayon Kids.