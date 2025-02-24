BusinessStrategy

Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

By Tong Van
Direct-to-consumer ethnic fashion brand Shobitam has opened its first physical and experiential store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The launch was attended by actor Vidya Balan, Shobitam’s global ambassador and an advocate for traditional handlooms. Expanding to physical retail  Nestled in the vibrant Jayanagar neighbourhood, this store is home to a collection of traditional Indian attire, from elegant sarees to lehengas, embodying the essence of India’s cultural heritage. The boutique f

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay