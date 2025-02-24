BusinessStore design

Frank Green’s founder, Ben Young, on building a store worthy of the brand

Frank Green's new Chadstone store
The store’s walls are lined with 1600 Frank Green reusable bottles in chrome silver. Supplied.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Melbourne-based lifestyle brand turned leader of the ‘emotional support water bottle’ movement, Frank Green, has finally opened its first brick-and-mortar store after building its reusable empire for over 10 years. For founder and CEO Benjamin Young, the brand’s name rings more accurately today than it did a decade ago and acts as a mission statement and a compass for the entire team. “We didn’t call our business something around the bottle or the cup. It was always Frank Green

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay