McDonald’s Australia CEO resigns, new boss announced

McDonald’s Australia CEO and managing director Antoni Martinez is leaving the Golden Arches after nearly 20 years with the fast food giant and almost than three years in the leadership role.

Stepping up to the dual role, Joe Chiczewski, McDonald’s Australia’s chief restaurant officer who will transition into the leadership position over the coming weeks.

Chiczewski joined McDonald’s in 2012, and has held several roles in strategy, finance, and

operations. He was field vice president of the Northeast US, responsible for 1,500 restaurants before heading to Australia in September 2024.

In his role as chief restaurant officer he took responsibility for the more than 1,000 restaurants across Australia and New Zealand.

Chiczewski brings customer-centric approach, with a focus on restaurant execution, people and culture.

On his appointment, he said, “I am incredibly honoured and excited to have the opportunity to lead McDonald’s Australia. McDonald’s, or rather Macca’s, has been part of Australian communities for more than 50 years. I am looking forward to continuing to build on the incredible legacy of our people and franchisees.”

An accounting and marketing graduate, Chiczewski also has a Masters of Business degree.

He takes over from Martinez who started his career at McDonald’s as a 15-year-old crew person at McDonald’s Yallambie, Victoria. Before he took on the top leadership role in Australia in March 2022, Martinez had led McDonald’s Korean business.

Among his achievements as CEO, Martinez launched MyMacca’s Rewards, a loyalty program with more than 14 million customers. He brought a renewed focus on restaurant execution, training and customer experience.

Martinez plans to spend more time with his young family and pursue new opportunities.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.