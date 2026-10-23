BusinessStrategy

How Adidas is using retail fundamentals to generate ‘meaningful growth’

A white and black Adidas against a black background.
“Nostalgia can get a shopper through the door. You still need something new for them to buy.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After a highly successful Q2, aided by the success of its World Cup activations, German footwear and sportswear giant Adidas appears to be continuing its hot streak into the third quarter. In preliminary figures for Q3, Adidas reported record revenue of €7.3 billion (approximately $11.7 billion), up nine per cent year-over-year. The company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly operating income, reaching €1 billion after a 37 per cent increase. On the back of these results, Adidas raised

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