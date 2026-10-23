IR ProExecutive interviews

Ecosa’s Ringo Chan on hiring people he can learn from

From phone cases to pillow talk: Ecosa’s Ringo Chan.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Ringo Chan’s early career involved packing phone cases, answering customer calls and storing Ebay stock in his parents’ living room until they had nowhere left to sit. Now, the Ecosa co-founder and CEO has an executive team to delegate to and sleep scientists to consult, although he admits handing over the work takes some self-control.  “I changed jobs multiple times in my career within the same company,” he told Inside Retail. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Ecosa has grown from

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