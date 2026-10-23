IR ProOpenings & closings

How Alo’s HK$20 million week puts Hong Kong at the front of its China push

A thousand people outside K11 Musea during the launch.
By Tong Van
Last week, about 3000 drones rose over Victoria Harbour and arranged themselves into Alo’s brand motifs above the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Below them, well over a thousand people pressed against the barricades outside K11 Musea, some having queued since the night before, for a glimpse of Blackpink’s Jisoo, Alo’s global ambassador. She joined supermodels Ming Xi and Stella Maxwell and other friends of the brand for an evening of fashion, wellness and community. The spectacle was the offici

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Conon Experience Centre
Openings & closings

Canon bridges creativity and commerce in new Experience Centre

Kaycee Enerva
Perth Duty Free Refurbished Storefront
Travel retail

Avolta reopens overhauled Perth Airport duty-free precinct

Irene Dong
Workforce IR Pro

Inside Amazon’s plan to hand its drivers smart glasses

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Mitchell Parcels opening
Supply chain

Australia Post launches next-generation post office

Sean Cao
Australian swimmer Michael Klim promoting Lifeblood’s partnership with Metallica.
Strategy IR Pro

Two unexpected brand partnerships – one big takeaway

Dom Megna
Gucci bag
Luxury IR Pro

Kering’s turnaround begins: Modest recovery, big expectations

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay