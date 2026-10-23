How Alo’s HK$20 million week puts Hong Kong at the front of its China push

icial opening of a store that had already been trading for three weeks. Alo’s first flagship in Greater China, a two-storey harbourfront space of more than 7000 square feet, soft-opened on September 25, just ahead of mainland China’s National Day Golden Week. It has already handed its landlord a number worth publicising. According to K11 Musea, the store took close to HK$20 million (about US$2.6 million) in its first week, the highest opening sales the mall has recorded for any brand outside jewellery and watches. Jimmy Zhu, Alo’s president for China and North Asia, described Hong Kong as a key market for the brand’s growth in Asia. The flagship follows Alo’s digital launch on the mainland in August and a pop-up in Shanghai’s Zhangyuan earlier this month. “And this is just the beginning,” he added. The rest of that beginning is already mapped out. Alo plans to open nine new stores across Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Macau. For a privately held company that publishes no financial results, the Hong Kong opening offers the first hard data point on how its China expansion is landing, and the figure deserves a closer look. A HK$20 million week, and the calendar behind it Close to HK$20 million in seven days works out at roughly HK$2.9 million a day, or about HK$2900 for every square foot of floor area in a single week. Those are striking figures for a retail brand debut. However, timing helped. Most of that first week fell before Golden Week began on October 1, but the city was already busy. Hong Kong received about 4.03 million visitors in September, up 22 per cent year on year, and Mainland China arrivals rose 29 per cent to more than 3.17 million, according to figures reported by China Daily. The Immigration Department then recorded 1.06 million arrivals over the first four days of the holiday, 939,000 of them from Mainland China. Tourists accounted for about 60 per cent of sales and local residents for the remaining 40 per cent, according to K11 Musea. In practice, a large share of Alo’s first Greater China store is serving Mainland shoppers. Many of those would already have met the brand online. Alo opened an official Tmall flagship in August, alongside a WeChat mini-programme, and Tmall data cited by Modaes showed more than RMB10 million in sales in the first minute of pre-sale. The Tmall deal also gives Alo access to the platform’s 62 million-plus 88VIP members, its highest-spending cohort. The order of entry, online first, a mainland pop-up second and a Hong Kong flagship third, meant the Hong Kong store collected demand that had been building since August. A pricier bet in a crowded field “This has been one of the most anticipated entries in China retail for several years. Alo pulled back once already, hit by counterfeit products, and opened in Korea first. The Shanghai programme is the first real signal that intent is now firm,” said Chris Baker, founder of brand and digital strategy firm Totem. “The opportunity is a pricing layer. Lululemon has held a dominant share here. Alo arrives more expensive and reads as more premium, positioned to carve out a top tier above it, particularly among affluent women who have been waiting for the luxury upgrade.” But can Alo turn that premium positioning into lasting market share as Lululemon expands and more rivals enter the field? Lululemon’s China Mainland revenue rose 30 per cent to US$478.4 million in the quarter to May 3, lifting the region to 19 per cent of group revenue from 16 per cent a year earlier. Most of Lululemon’s 25 to 30 planned international openings this year land in China. NikeSkims hoardings went up in Shanghai the same week Alo’s Tmall store opened, promising an autumn debut. Vuori has been adding mainland stores. Anta-owned Maia Active competes at roughly half Western pricing with fits cut for Asian proportions.