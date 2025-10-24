Australia Post launches next-generation post office

Australia Post has opened its first next-generation post office ahead of the year’s busiest shopping season.

The new-format post office, named Australia Post Parcels, is designed to make sending, collecting and returning parcels faster and more convenient.

Located in the heart of Mitchell, Canberra, the facility offers more streamlined parcel services, helping customers get in and out quickly, with added flexibility through 24/7 self-serve options and secure 24/7 free parcel lockers.

Customers can collect or return online purchases around the clock, with 24/7 accessible vending machines stocked with packaging, stamps and other mailing essentials.

Josh Bannister, Australia Post executive GM of retail, brand and marketing, said the new post office focuses on flexibility and convenience to service customers where and when they need it most.

“The number one reason a customer visits the Post Office is to collect a parcel, so we’re making it easier and quicker to collect and send parcels at a time that suits them, especially as we head into the year’s busiest shopping season,” he added.

The next-generation post office is designed to be scalable, with some to feature a smaller footprint but a highly efficient back-of-house setup to manage increased parcel volume.

Earlier this month, Australia Post announced plans to open a $500 million parcel facility in South Australia, its largest investment in the state.