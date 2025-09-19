Australia Post announces early re-opening of package shipments to the US

Australia Post plans to resume postal sending to the US and its overseas territories three days earlier than previously announced.

Postal services to the US, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and US Minor Outlying Islands will resume on Monday (September 22), instead of September 25 as announced earlier this month.

The company is working with Zonos, an authorised US Customs and Border Protection and Universal Postal Union third-party provider, for a solution to meet the new rules and allow deliveries to the US to resume.

In addition, retail customers will be able to send all parcels to the US via the Post Office network on or before October 7. Currently, letters and documents of no commercial value, and gifts valued under US$100, are exempt from any tariff impacts.

Australia Post, along with numerous other international postal operators, temporarily suspended such services after the US government made changes to customs and import tariff rules at the end of last month. Its commercial service outside of the traditional postal network for large export customers was not affected.

“We’re pleased postal sending to the US for business customers will resume three days ahead of schedule,” said Gary Starr, executive GM of parcel, post and e-commerce services.

“We know our customers have felt the impact and disruption from changes the US Government made to customs and import tariff rules, and we have been working around the clock to restart sending as soon as possible,” he added.