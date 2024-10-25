BusinessStrategy

Can the ‘Back to Starbucks’ strategy reverse the company’s fortunes? 

By Tong Van
US coffee chain Starbucks has suspended its financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2025 after reporting a decline in same-store sales, net revenue, and profit for the fourth quarter. Its share dropped 4 per cent in after-hours trading.  With the company facing headwinds on multiple fronts, Starbucks’ new CEO is now facing mounting pressure from investors to get the company back on track.  Factors at play  For the preliminary fourth-quarter results, global comparable store sales

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay