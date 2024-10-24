ARA, NRA reveal name of upcoming merged entity

Australia’s two main retail lobby groups have revealed the name of their upcoming merger, and are now recruiting a CEO to lead the new organisation.

Earlier, the Australian Retailers Association and the National Retail Association announced they decided to merge, and now they have disclosed the name: Australian Retail Council.

“The ARA and NRA have already unified on key issues including retail crime, election priorities and workplace relations,” said Nicole Sheffield, ARA president.

“With the combined strength of both retail bodies, the Australian Retail Council will offer a one-stop shop for Australian retailers, delivering a stronger unified voice for the industry, greater advocacy for retailers of all sizes, and the combined services of the ARA and the NRA.”

The amalgamated organisation is expected to exist by the end of the financial year 2025, following Fair Work Commission (FWC) ratification.

“There’s great strength in numbers, and we are confident our members and the sector as a whole will appreciate and embrace this progression toward a unified voice for retail,” said Tim Schaafsma, NRA chair.

A transitional board comprised of 50 per cent ARA and 50 per cent NRA members will manage through the transition period.

Meanwhile, the ARA and the NRA proposed that membership fees will be held for existing members until January 2026.