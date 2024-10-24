BusinessSports & adventure

Super Retail Group’s sales rise in first 16 weeks

(Source: Macpac/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Super Retail Group‘s sales increased in the first 16 weeks of the fiscal year, with Macpac having the highest growth among all the company’s brands.

The group’s like-for-like sales jumped 2 per cent as Macpac climbed 4 per cent and BCF rose 3 per cent.

Supercheap Auto grew 2 per cent and Rebel had the least growth of 1 per cent.

“Macpac has delivered growth in insulation, rainwear and packs while challenging trading conditions in New Zealand have driven sales compression,” said Anthony Heraghty, MD and CEO of Super Retail Group.

“Team member safety remains a critical focus in an environment that includes increased incidents and severity of retail crime and theft.”

For the fiscal year, the group plans to open 10 Supercheap Auto, four Rebel, five BCF, and six Macpac stores. Nine of the stores have been opened during the fiscal first half.

“The outlook for the consumer remains uncertain, given ongoing cost of living pressure on household budgets,” said Heraghty.

“The group’s customer value proposition, the strength of the four core brands and the size of our customer loyalty club membership base means Super Retail Group remains well positioned to perform in retail market conditions where customers are carefully managing their spending and prioritising value-for-money purchases.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group sees slight like-for-like sales growth

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Woolworths sees higher sales despite Big W, other business’ sales decline

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings

US chain Graze Craze makes Australian debut

Sarah Stowe
Openings & closings IR Pro

Meet Daniel Broderick, a New Yorker helming New Era’s APAC operations

Anil Prabha
Mobile commerce IR Pro

No longer a “hot new thing”: Why AR shopping is here to stay

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay