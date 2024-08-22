Super Retail Group achieves record sales of $3.9 billion

Super Retail Group achieved record sales of $3.9 billion in the last fiscal year, up 2 per cent, led by Supercheap Auto, BCF and Macpac’s performance.

Supercheap Auto’s sales increased 3 per cent to $1.50 billion while BCF’s sales grew 5 per cent to $879 million. Macpac’s sales rose 3 per cent to $222 million.

However, Rebel’s sales fell 1 per cent to $1.29 billion with a one-off impact of revenue deferral of $7 million relating to its new points-based club member loyalty program.

“Ongoing investment in our store network through new store openings, refurbishments and the roll-out of new formats remained an important driver of revenue growth,” said Anthony Heraghty, Super Retail Group MD and CEO.

“In addition, our continued focus on omni-retail execution delivered 9 per cent growth in online sales, which are now approaching half a billion dollars.”

The group opened 28 new stores during the period and ended the fiscal year with 11.5 million active club members, representing 77 per cent of total sales.

Meanwhile, Super Retail Group’s net profit fell 9 per cent to $240 million.

For the first seven weeks of the current fiscal year, the group saw sales grow 5 per cent year over year, with Macpac’s sales up 15 per cent.

Supercheap Auto’s sales jumped 6 per cent while BCF’s sales climbed 5 per cent. Rebel’s sales inched 1 per cent higher.