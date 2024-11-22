BusinessSustainability

How BlockTexx and Elk teamed up in circular fashion partnership

BlockTexx co-founder Graham Ross and Elk head of sustainability Dr Vaibhav Gaikwad standing on either side of a bale of cotton in a warehouse.
The partnership solves the problem of what to do with clothing that can’t be repaired or resold.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In an Australian-first partnership, BlockTexx and Elk have teamed up to bring an innovative solution to bring end-of-life garments into the circular fashion economy. “I don’t think it matters that you’re small, it’s what you’re doing,” Tonia Bastyan, design and marketing manager at BlockTexx, told Inside Retail. BlockTexx is a Sydney-based company that has found a way to break down textiles into raw materials, diverting fashion waste from landfill on a massive scale a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay