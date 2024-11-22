Bridgestone names new leaders of Australia, NZ operations

Global tyre brand Bridgestone has restructured its leadership roles within the brand’s retail network and service centres after the departure of the 44-years director of New Zealand operations, John Staples.

Jon Tamblyn, GM of retail operations in Australia, has been named successor and will relocate to New Zealand next year. As part of the transition, sales GM, Roger Saliba will take over Tamblyn’s current role.

“I have full confidence that Jon Tamblyn will continue to drive the business forward with the same passion and commitment that has always been at the heart of the Bridgestone New Zealand team,” Staples said.

Beginning his Bridgestone career as an original equipment engineer, Tamblyn has accumulated nearly two decades of experience, progressing through roles such as technical service manager, sales and solution manager before reaching his current position.

Stepping into Tamblyn’s role, Roger Saliba has worked for the company for more than 13 years and progressed through various leadership roles in sales before holding the sales GM role from 2022.

Bridgestone said it will announce Saliba’s successor as GM of sales later.