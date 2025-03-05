Michael Hill appoints interim CEO

Michael Hill International has appointed Andrew Lowe as interim CEO, effective immediately, following the passing of CEO and MD Daniel Bracken last week.

Lowe is the company’s current chief financial and supply chain officer. He joined Michael Hill in 2017 following his career at Aurizon as head of tax, shared services, and finance partnering.

“Following Daniel’s passing, the board is confident in Andrew’s ability to steer the Michael Hill Group through this period of transition drawing on his extensive strategic, financial and operational experience as well as his enthusiasm and passion for the Michael Hill business and our people,” said Rob Fyfe, Michael Hill International chair.

Lowe will remain in the interim CEO role until a permanent CEO has been appointed following the ongoing global search, which will consider both internal and external candidates.

Meanwhile, Michael Hill International also named Claudia Batten as deputy chair. Batten has been the company’s director since August 30 last year.

Batten is also a director of Air New Zealand and Vista Group International and is chair of Serko.