SectorsOpenings & closings

Canon bridges creativity and commerce in new Experience Centre

Conon Experience Centre
MD Kotaro Fukushima said the new space underscores the company’s commitment to its customers. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Canon Oceania has opened an Experience Centre in Sydney’s Macquarie Park, bringing together the brand’s full range of imaging, printing, and business solutions.

The facility has three areas: Two professional studios and a business experience centre. Each is designed to demonstrate the brand’s end-to-end ecosystem, from image capture to print.

Studio One serves as a multifunction space suited for portrait and fashion photography, workshops, and product demonstrations.

Studio Two is equipped with a multi-camera orchestration technology, catering to broadcast clients with facilities for video podcasting and livestreaming. 

Finally, the business experience centre showcases Canon’s imaging and printing products. Displays range from compact desktop printers and multifunction office devices to large-format commercial printers and advanced cloud and digitisation tools.

Kotaro Fukushima, MD of Canon Oceania, said the new space underscores the company’s commitment to its customers and the creative community.

“The new Experience Centre provides a space where creators and clients can engage with Canon’s full imaging ecosystem firsthand and explore the technologies driving the next generation,” Fukushima added.

Recommended By IR

Financial

Mosaic Brands collapses into receivership

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares

Temple & Webster’s sales surge 21 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Japanese label Descente taps into Southeast Asia’s high-end sportswear industry 

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

‘We are a cultural connector’: Why WSS is more than just a retailer

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Chemist Warehouse closes its reverse takeover with Sigma
Strategy IR Pro

The strategic moves Chemist Warehouse is making while it waits to close Sigma

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Data IR Pro

Early, exclusive, engaging: How retailers can leverage their sale season data

Richard Taylor
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.