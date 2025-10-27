Canon bridges creativity and commerce in new Experience Centre

Canon Oceania has opened an Experience Centre in Sydney’s Macquarie Park, bringing together the brand’s full range of imaging, printing, and business solutions.

The facility has three areas: Two professional studios and a business experience centre. Each is designed to demonstrate the brand’s end-to-end ecosystem, from image capture to print.

Studio One serves as a multifunction space suited for portrait and fashion photography, workshops, and product demonstrations.

Studio Two is equipped with a multi-camera orchestration technology, catering to broadcast clients with facilities for video podcasting and livestreaming.

Finally, the business experience centre showcases Canon’s imaging and printing products. Displays range from compact desktop printers and multifunction office devices to large-format commercial printers and advanced cloud and digitisation tools.

Kotaro Fukushima, MD of Canon Oceania, said the new space underscores the company’s commitment to its customers and the creative community.

“The new Experience Centre provides a space where creators and clients can engage with Canon’s full imaging ecosystem firsthand and explore the technologies driving the next generation,” Fukushima added.