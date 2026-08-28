Victorian workplace law draws scathing response

Victoria’s workplace protection order laws have passed Parliament – but the retail sector fears the law’s shortcomings leave workers at risk of violence, threats or abuse from repeat offenders.

Australian Retail Council (ARC) said the lack of interim orders could leave workers exposed while courts consider final protection orders.

CEO Chris Rodwell said retailers had advocated for the measure for several years as frontline workers face violence, threats and intimidation.

“It is deeply disappointing that, after all this time, the legislation does not fully deliver on its promise,” he said. “Victoria did not need to reinvent the wheel. South Australia and the ACT have effective working models that allow courts to act quickly when workers face an immediate risk. That’s what makes this so disheartening.”

Crime Statistics Agency data shows 4823 assault and related offences were recorded at retail locations in the year to March this year. Stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour increased by 10.1 per cent. Auror data shows Victoria recorded about 100 violent retail crime incidents each day, more than one-third of the national daily total.

Rodwell said Victoria’s WPO framework was the weakest in Australia, while the state had the highest level of retail crime in the country. ARC also referred to the death of a retail worker in an alleged attack in Melbourne several weeks ago as it called for workplace protection measures.

The Victorian Government said interim orders were unnecessary because it had made it easier for courts to grant a final order by lowering the threshold for a barring order.

Coles and Woolworths also called for interim orders. Coles executive GM Martin Smithson, Supermarket Operations, said the company had advocated for the measures.

He cited South Australia, where the government introduced workplace protection legislation within six months, and threatening situations have since declined by 16 per cent.

Woolworths head of violence prevention Sarah Faorlin said court processes could leave workers exposed while courts consider cases.

“Court processes take time, and during that time, our team members continue to be abused and assaulted by these individuals.” She said Victorian workers should not have a weaker protection framework than workers in South Australia and the ACT.

However, the ARC welcomed the Government bringing forward the commencement of workplace protection orders from July next year to March. Rodwell said the industry had hoped they would be operational by the end of this year.