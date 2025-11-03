For Chinese toymakers, trade thaw brings stability but doubts linger

“Now that the two leaders have met, it’s clearly moving in a positive direction,” Ying said of talks between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday, when Washington agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports to 47 per cent from 57 per cent. “Our long-term clients have already begun placing orders for next year. We don’t expect a sudden boom, but stability itself is good.” Ying was among thousands of exporters in the southern city of Guangzhou for the biannual Canton Trade Fair, China’s largest trade exhibition and an important gauge of retail demand with more than 32,000 exhibitors selling everything from electronics and home appliances to clothing, toys and health products. China’s exports to the US fell by 27 per cent year-on-year in September, trade data showed, while shipments bound for the European Union, Southeast Asia and Africa grew by 14 per cent, 15.6 per cent and 56.4 per cent, respectively. High-stakes game Ying’s optimism was echoed by Audrey Ning, sales associate at sporting goods maker Yomee, on the side of a hall packed with sellers of stuffed snow lions, foosball tables and water pistols. “We were all very excited when we saw the news (of Trump and Xi’s meeting). It feels like a very positive starting point that could break the nearly year-long stalemate, so we are full of hope for the future,” she said. Chinese manufacturers have borne the brunt of tit-for-tat tariff escalations that have upended supply chains and forced some businesses to seek new markets to replace US demand. The trade outlook now depends on how the high-stakes game of threats between Beijing and Washington unfolds in the coming weeks and months. Other exporters at the sprawling fair were more cautious, given the tariff rollercoaster they have had to deal with this year. Some are still factoring tariff-related uncertainty into their business plans. Tim Xu, a manager at glowstick maker Zibo Dexing Industries, said his company derived half its sales from the US market and had already seen orders cancelled due to tariffs. “It’s good news overall. But nothing is certain,” he said of the latest talks. “They keep shifting back and forth, so it’s probably temporary.” Xu said his company had been turning its attention to Europe, although it was a smaller market. “We couldn’t lower our prices any further. They’re already at rock bottom.” Jojo Zhong, sales manager at children’s electric car maker Shenzhen BBJ Toys, said the US made up 15 per cent to 20 per cent of her sales, and had been hurt by tariffs. Her company was focusing more on Latin America, now one of its main markets, as the situation with tariffs remained uncertain. “We had planned to expand in the US, but it’s still in an unstable stage, so we don’t know how things will go,” she said, standing next to a two-foot-tall Audi model. “Latin America … is now about 30 per cent of our business. We’ll continue to expand it.” (Reporting by David Kirton in Guangzhou. Writing by Anne Marie Roantree and editing by Kate Mayberry, courtesy of Reuters.) Further reading: What Australia’s tariff win really means for retail and supply chains