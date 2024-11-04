How LSKD’S PR powerhouse Bree Masters balanced a retail career and Olympic dream

ot into retail because it gave me the flexibility to juggle work with my training as an athlete. My first job was a casual role at Top Juice in Sydney as a teenager, and after finishing school in 2012, I moved to the Gold Coast to pursue surf lifesaving and started working at Boost Juice in Pacific Fair in Queensland. It fit well with my training schedule. IR: Paving your career path, what lessons have you taken from the positions you’ve held? BM: I’ve held a variety of positions throughout my career journey, each crucial in preparing me for my current position. Top Juice laid the foundation for my customer service skills. Working as a manager at Boost Juice, I developed my leadership abilities. I transitioned to a retail sales role at Under Armour where my interest in marketing grew through interactions with the head office team during product talks. That curiosity led me to pursue a Bachelor of Communications majoring in marketing and PR – I didn’t even know what PR was when I started. While studying, I worked for Szep in customer service and brand co-ordination. During this time, my social media profile grew – brands, including LSKD, approached me to collaborate. I’ve been the PR co-ordinator at LSKD since 2022, allowing me to blend my passion for sport with my marketing expertise. IR: What does your role at LSKD look like? BM: I wear a variety of hats and thrive on the dynamic nature of my role. I work 25 hours a week, managing communications with our community and the media to build and maintain a positive brand reputation. This revolves around crafting compelling narratives that shape our brand’s story and perception through blog posts and pitches – forging strong connections with media to secure valuable coverage for our business. I track and analyse our PR efforts, using metrics like media reach to evaluate effectiveness and help us collaborate across departments. This ensures our initiatives align with the integrated marketing calendar. I work closely with our retail centre marketing teams, supporting store openings and ongoing marketing initiatives. I also lead TV and billboard campaigns. Every day presents new challenges and opportunities, and I truly enjoy diving into any task the business needs. IR: What does your work look like outside of LSKD? BM: Outside of my role at LSKD, I’m a professional athlete competing in athletics, so training takes a lot of my focus. I train five days a week, which includes three days on the track, two gym sessions, and a pilates class. I’ve developed a strong presence on social media. I began sharing my journey, which grew my profile, attracting the attention of brands wanting to collaborate. Social media has become a significant part of my life, and I spend a good portion of time creating content and managing brand partnerships, which fill the rest of my schedule outside the 25 hours I dedicate to my PR role at LSKD. It can be tough juggling professional sport, PR and social media, but I thrive on the challenge and enjoy every moment. IR: What challenges have you faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? BM: I’ve faced several challenges that have shaped my growth. One major hurdle was balancing my commitments as a professional athlete with my job at LSKD, and my social media presence. To manage this, I’ve determined the right number of hours per week that I can effectively juggle in my PR role, and I’ve learnt the importance of prioritising my time. If it’s not in my calendar, it’s not happening. Creating structured schedules has been essential to allocating sufficient time to training and work. It’s a tough balancing act, but I’m fortunate to have an incredible support network at LSKD that helps me succeed in both my athletic and professional endeavours. IR: What do you love about your job? BM: The dynamic nature of my role and the fast-paced environment, where I’m constantly on my toes. Every day is different, and I thrive on the variety of tasks. I love working for a brand with an incredible culture that aligns with my mission and values and genuinely supports my life as a professional athlete. IR: What’s the best career advice you’ve received and want to impart? BM: Embrace every opportunity for growth. Each experience, no matter how small, builds your skill set and shapes your career journey. If you’re not feeling uncomfortable, then you’re not growing. Never underestimate the power of networking. Building genuine relationships can open doors and lead to unexpected opportunities. I landed my job with LSKD through a connection I made as an athlete. Investing time in connecting with others in your industry is invaluable. IR: If you could describe your workplace at LSKD in one word what would it be? BM: Fun. Dynamic. IR: What does your work environment look like? BM: My work environment at LSKD is incredibly fun and collaborative. I split my week between two days at HQ and two days working from home. At HQ, I thrive in the vibrant atmosphere fostered by a passionate team dedicated to our brand’s mission and values. For a few months each year, I work remotely while preparing for major championships. I always miss the energy and culture of HQ when I’m away. Working from home, I have a small desk setup that keeps me focused and productive; however, I often take my work outside to the back porch, which overlooks the canal, to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. IR: What’s the career legacy you want to leave? BM: One that inspires athletes never to lose sight of their career goals outside of sport. It’s absolutely possible to juggle professional sport with a fulfilling career, and my journey is a testament to the idea that dedication and hard work in both arenas can coexist. I hope to encourage others to pursue their passions beyond sport, every experience can contribute to their growth and success. It’s all about balance, commitment and believing that you can do anything you set your mind to. This story first appeared in the November 2024 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.