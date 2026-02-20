BusinessStrategy

Inside Hermès’ strategy for profitable growth in a slower China

Hermès bags
In China, management highlighted leather goods as a “very solid pillar.” (Source: Hermès)
By Tong Van
Hermès delivered another year of steady growth in 2025, even as luxury demand in China continued to normalise. The company’s revenue surpassed €16 billion for the first time, rising 9 per cent at constant exchange rates, while recurring operating income climbed 7 per cent to €6.6 billion, lifting margins to 41 per cent of sales.  “In an uncertain economic and geopolitical situation, Hermès deals with the economy with confidence,” executive chairman Axel Dumas told analysts, poin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Justice-And-Law
Regulatory

Bradford Exchange in court charged with cheating customers

Irene Dong
jewelleries
Openings & closings

Lovisa’s 43 net new store openings pull net profit up

Celene Ignacio
michael hill exterior
Luxury

Michael Hill’s profit up, but struggling New Zealand business to be reviewed

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

Tong Van
Workforce IR Pro

Australian retail’s robotic near future

Brian Walker
Woman watching TV with remote
Online marketplaces

‘Building momentum’: Kogan founder hails revamped company as back on track

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay