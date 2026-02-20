IR ProFashion & accessories

Painting the path: How Maku Fenaroli turned wearable art into Maku the label

“Each piece starts as an artwork, and we will always be that way.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In 2013, newly arrived in Melbourne from New Zealand, self-taught artist Maku Fenaroli did what most people only daydream about: she painted a wall on AC/DC Lane in her first week in the city. “It was the moment that prompted me to start pursuing art seriously,” she told Inside Retail. From that impulsive act of self-belief would eventually come Maku the label, the wearable-art brand she launched in 2024 after walking away from a steady corporate career. From gallery walls to Instagram grids

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Justice-And-Law
Regulatory

Bradford Exchange in court charged with cheating customers

Irene Dong
jewelleries
Openings & closings

Lovisa’s 43 net new store openings pull net profit up

Celene Ignacio
michael hill exterior
Luxury

Michael Hill’s profit up, but struggling New Zealand business to be reviewed

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

Tong Van
Workforce IR Pro

Australian retail’s robotic near future

Brian Walker
Woman watching TV with remote
Online marketplaces

‘Building momentum’: Kogan founder hails revamped company as back on track

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay