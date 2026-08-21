BusinessAI

How China’s robot makers are putting humanoids to work

Unitree robots demonstrate kickboxing.
Humanoids move from demos to deployment.
By Adam Thorn
Chinese robot makers showed off humanoids sorting parcels, packing mobile phones and helping with household chores at a Beijing conference this month, seeking to demonstrate a shift from crowd-pleasing displays to broader commercial use. More than 300 mostly domestic companies are attending the World Robot Conference, which runs through Sunday, displaying over 2,000 exhibits and launching more than 150 products, according to organisers. The event comes amid a surge of investor interest in humano

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