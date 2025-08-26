Sushi Sushi partners with Kudu for Saudi Arabia launch

Australian premium sushi brand Sushi Sushi has partnered with quick service restaurant Kudu to take its restaurants to the Middle East.

The partnership will see 40 Sushi Sushi stores introduced across Saudi Arabia by 2035, with the first locations opening in Riyadh from October.

Sushi Sushi will offer its Australian menu staples along with locally inspired creations to ensure a dining experience that resonates with Saudi consumers.

All locations will operate under the Sushi Sushi brand and will be company-owned, with potential franchise opportunities as the company establishes its footprint.

“Our partnership with Sushi Sushi allows us to introduce a globally respected sushi brand that combines high quality with affordability, making premium sushi an everyday option for customers across Saudi Arabia,” said Rakan Al-Rashed, chairman of Kudu Company for food and catering.

“This collaboration blends the best of Australian culinary expertise with deep local insight, offering our customers something truly unique.”

Saudi Arabia’s food market was valued at $30.12 billion, with increasing demand for international and high-quality dining options.

“We’re thrilled to bring Sushi Sushi to Saudi Arabia, a market with immense potential and a growing appetite for fresh, innovative cuisine,” said Sushi Sushi director and CEO Stephen Anders.

“Our partnership with Kudu allows us to deliver the authentic Sushi Sushi experience while adapting to local tastes – setting the stage for a successful long-term presence in the Middle East.”

