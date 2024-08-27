BusinessStrategy

By Charlotte founder and chair talk bricks-and-mortar expansion

Founder Charlotte Blakeney.
By Tamera Francis
Australian fine jewellery brand By Charlotte is expanding interstate, with its second permanent boutique opening in Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast in early September. Founded in 2012, the brand’s “cautiously optimistic approach” has laid the foundation for steady growth, with revenue increasing 20 per cent year on year. Based in New South Wales, By Charlotte has recently made strategic investments in its brand infrastructure and team to support its national expansion, inc

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay