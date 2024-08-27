BusinessStrategy

How Sephora reflects broader challenges facing Western beauty brands in China

By Tong Van
LVMH-owned beauty giant Sephora is reportedly carrying out a significant workforce reduction in China, a move aimed at mitigating financial losses in the challenging market. The company plans to lay off approximately 4000 employees, which represents 10 per cent of Sephora China’s total workforce.  Jaques Roizen, MD Consulting at Digital Luxury Group, said Sephora’s primary challenge lies in its value proposition as a one-stop-shop for cosmetics in a market where consumers have the c

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay