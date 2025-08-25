Shaver Shop sees record profit margins despite slight sales decline

Personal grooming products retailer Shaver Shop has seen a slight decline of 0.4 per cent in its total sales to $218.6 million in this financial year.
The retailer’s gross profit was up 2.1 per cent to $99.5 million, with its gross profit margin at 45.5 per cent, a record high.
Shaver Shop launched its Transform-U brand last October to fill gaps in the company’s current range of products.
The Transform-U brand represented 3.4 per cent of the company’s total sales for this fiscal year.
“We were quietly confident this time last year that Transform-UTM would be a success, but it has well and truly exceeded our most optimistic projections,” said CEO and MD Cameron Fox.
“Our store teams were integral to this, given more than 90 per cent of sales came from our store network.
“This points to the broad, longer-term opportunity we see for Transform-UTM as we look to build the brand’s presence and recognition with customers across all sales channels.”
Shaver Shop also secured exclusive distribution rights to the Skull Shaver range of products last June.
The company’s in-store sales were up 0.2 per cent, with its online sales down 2.3 per cent and like-for-like sales decreasing by 0.1 per cent.
Shaver Shop’s EBIT was up 2.4 per cent to $22.5 million, with its net profit dropping from $15.1 million to $14.9 million year-on-year.
The company currently has 124 stores operating across ANZ, with four stores opened over the last year and three closed in Australia.