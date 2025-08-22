Marketing masterclass: Rachael Wilde on why unexpected partnerships work

that fleeting internet fame into a tangible, high-profile campaign that fuses two very different brand energies. “When this viral moment first happened a year ago, we could never have imagined that 12 months later we’d be able to turn that experience into our dream brand partnership,” Wilde said in a press release. And it is exactly that dream, comprising a custom sparkly pink Mini Cooper, adorned with subtle product “clues”. PR package deliveries, community activations and playful photo ops have since formed the centrepiece of the campaign, a rollout that will see new product launches throughout this year. On the surface, this might seem like a classic influencer brand collaboration. But look closer and it’s a study in how a heritage icon and a Gen Z challenger can leverage each other in ways neither could alone. “Mini is iconic, it’s got decades of heritage, design credibility and cultural cachet. The Breakout Hack is the opposite: we’re the challenger brand, we move fast and we’re constantly shaking things up in a category that’s been very clinical and serious,” Wilde told Inside Retail. “Together, it’s this perfect collision of tradition and disruption. Mini gets to reach a whole new generation of skincare-obsessed young people who maybe never thought twice about the brand before. And for us, it’s proof that we can take acne care out of the bathroom cabinet and put it on the street in a way that’s exciting and unexpected. Neither of us could have done that alone,” she added. A win-win For Mini, the benefit is relevance. The heritage brand, long associated with precision engineering and sleek, compact design, has gained immediate street-level visibility with a younger, socially connected audience. The prestigious brand now has an advantage to reach a whole new generation of skincare-savvy young people who may never have thought twice about the brand before. For The Breakout Hack, the gains are equally tangible. By partnering with a long-standing icon, the brand demonstrates its capacity to scale beyond the digital-first, cheeky and often irreverent spaces where it thrives. “For us, it’s never about toning down to fit into a partnership, it’s about finding people who get our energy and want to run with it. If a partnership doesn’t let us be ourselves, it’s simply not the right fit,” Wilde noted. This blend of heritage and disruption could be viewed as both symbolic and a well-orchestrated marketing approach. The campaign’s physical activations include a bright pink, glitter-wrapped Mini covered in subtle clues hinting at upcoming product launches, this ultimately stops people scrolling mid-TikTok, mid-commute and mid-scroll. “But park a bright pink sparkly Mini covered in hidden skincare clues on the street? People stop, they snap, they share. It’s about creating experiences that will stop people scrolling, but also this was a bigger story about a team of women triumphing through a viral social media storm,” Wilde explained. For retailers, the lesson here is strategic. Virality, often considered fleeting, can be nurtured into long-term storytelling that benefits all parties. Heritage meets challenger spirit It is equally important that the collaboration respects each brand’s identity. Scaling up can be substantially more difficult for challenger brands, who risk losing the authenticity that earned their initial following. The Breakout Hack evidently prioritises staying playful and relatable as a non-negotiable. “That’s how we make sure that as we scale, we’re not losing the DNA that made people fall in love with us in the first place. Our voice, our humour, and our mission to normalise breakouts will always be front and centre,” Wilde reinforced. “[Mini] leaned right into our playful Gen Z voice. We take the same energy we’ve always had, the cheekiness, the relatability, the refusal to take ourselves too seriously that makes us who we are.. And that’s exactly why it works,” she added. The partnership also demonstrates the power of storytelling and mystery in modern retail campaigns. The decorated Mini, a mobile billboard and canvas for engagement has been utilised as a vehicle for interactive brand storytelling. By combining Mini’s heritage with The Breakout Hack’s disruptive energy, this campaign is an example of the art of mutual amplification. One brand brings credibility and a multi-generational audience, the other brings relevance, social virality and creativity. In a landscape where traditional marketing is struggling to break through, the Mini x The Breakout Hack partnership proves that when heritage and challenger collide, the result can be both iconic and entirely unignorable. “On paper, we shouldn’t make sense together. But that’s exactly why it does. We love doing the unexpected, we love going against the grain and this partnership is proof of how powerful that can be,” Wilde aptly put it.