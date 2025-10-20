Myer puts beauty at the heart of revamped loyalty program

Myer has revealed a major expansion of its loyalty program, offering members complimentary beauty gifts and the ability to earn points and rewards faster.

The expansion of the Myer One program marks the most significant upgrade since it was introduced more than two decades ago, according to the company. This is part of the revamped loyalty program that was announced in May.

With the latest upgrade, the Myer One program now offers complimentary ‘My Edition Beauty Boxes’, featuring curated gifts from leading Australian and international brands, for Silver, Gold and Platinum members.

Complimentary beauty treatments such as facials and make up services are also available for Silver, Gold and Platinum members.

Members can now receive rewards quicker as they are able to use their $10 reward 24 hours after earning credits, rather than at the end of each quarter. They can also earn Myer One points and brand partner points at the same time on participating products.

Other changes include new status thresholds which make tier progression more achievable, more personalised offers and boosters on the Myer One app, the ability to bank rewards for significant occasions, and the upcoming option to pool Myer One points and benefits with up to four other members.

“Myer one continues to grow with 4.7 million active members who will now be able to earn and redeem faster, unlock tiers sooner and enjoy exclusive benefits,” said Myer Group executive chair Olivia Wirth.

“This is about rewarding members in real time giving them more reasons to choose Myer again and again, helping strengthen the connection with our most loyal customers and creating a wider loyalty ecosystem.”

The Myer One program allows customers to earn two points for every $1 spent when shopping online or at Myer department stores and Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Dotti, Jacqui E, Sass & Bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence. More than 825,000 people joined the program in the last financial year.

Wirth said the group would continue to invest in the program to include more benefits and new partners, and to give members more ways to earn and redeem points.