Starbucks’ China retreat shows how global brands must rethink their playbook

intellectual property to the new entity. The Seattle-based company expects the total value of its China retail business to exceed $13 billion, combining the sale, its minority stake and ongoing licensing income. The deal is expected to be finalised in Q2 FY2026. Who is Boyu Capital? Founded in 2010, Hong Kong-based Boyu Capital is one of China’s most influential private investment firms, known for backing major consumer and technology companies. Its portfolio includes stakes in bubble tea giant Mixue Group and luxury department store operator SKP, where it holds a 45 per cent share. The firm was co-founded by Alvin Jiang, the grandson of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, and has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore. “Boyu’s deep local knowledge and expertise will help accelerate our growth in China, especially as we expand into smaller cities and new regions,” Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Starbucks, said in the company’s statement. “We’ve found a partner who shares our commitment to a great partner experience and world-class customer service.” Losing steam in a once-dominant market In the early 2000s, sipping a macchiato inside a Starbucks cafe was a sign of cosmopolitanism. That premium image, however, now leaves the brand vulnerable in a market increasingly driven by caution, value and cultural pride. According to Euromonitor International, Starbucks’ market share in China, home to more than a fifth of its global stores, plunged to 14 per cent last year from 34 per cent in 2019, as local competitors scaled at breakneck pace. As of mid-2024, Luckin has more than 20,000 stores across China, nearly triple Starbucks’ count. The chain has since become the country’s largest coffee chain by footprint. Other domestic challengers, like Cotti Coffee (founded by former Luckin executives), Manner Coffee and KFC’s K Coffee, have further eroded Starbucks’ market dominance. “Starbucks deserves recognition for pioneering China’s coffee culture and rapid expansion, but it underestimated the force of ‘China speed’,” Olivia Plotnick, founder of Wai Social, told Inside Retail. “Domestic competitors such as Luckin and Cotti Coffee scaled faster, leveraging technology to deliver on price, proximity, and local taste, while milk tea brands and delivery platforms like Meituan and Eleme transformed everyday consumption patterns. In the end, Starbucks lost the competitive advantage it once held.” Earlier this year, Starbucks made a move that would have been unthinkable a few years ago: it cut prices while quietly seeking strategic investors in its China business. Prices of non-coffee drinks, including frappuccinos, iced shaken teas and tea lattes, dropped by an average of 5 yuan, bringing some items as low as 23 yuan. The next chapter for Starbucks China The new joint venture will continue to be headquartered in Shanghai and will oversee 8000 existing stores, with a long-term goal of reaching as many as 20,000 locations. Starbucks and Boyu say the partnership will combine the brand’s global expertise and employee-centred culture with Boyu’s in-depth understanding of Chinese consumers and market dynamics. Still, challenges persist. The company cited “escalating US-China tensions”, including tariffs, boycotts and growing political sensitivities, as key risk factors in its 2024 annual filing. A wake-up call for global brands Starbucks’ struggles also point to deeper headwinds facing foreign brands in China that go beyond just a slow economy and fierce competition. Consumer nationalism has grown stronger in recent years, driven by Beijing’s emphasis on ‘self-reliance’ and national pride. This movement, known as guochao (meaning “national wave”), has led consumers to favour local brands that combine fashion appeal with patriotic sentiment. From Anta and Florasis to Perfect Diary and Heytea, Chinese brands are winning share by speaking to a generation that prizes authenticity, affordability and innovation. “This should serve as a flashing red light for multinational companies in China,” Plotnick said. “Through field research across more than 30 cities, mostly emerging tier-2 and tier-3 markets, I’ve seen firsthand a new generation of middle-class Chinese consumers with distinct preferences, expectations and digital fluency.” She added Chinese brands have become relentless competitors across nearly every category, combining speed, innovation and cost efficiency to deliver products that resonate deeply with local consumers. “From product design to digital experience to offline retail, foreign brands must treat this as a wake-up call: In China, adaptation is not optional, it’s survival,” she concluded. Further reading: Luckin vs Cotti vs Starbucks: Coffee chain chaos brewing in China.