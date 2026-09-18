IR ProFashion & accessories

Why the fashion market failed JAM the Label

JAM the Label
Fashion still fails adaptive brands like JAM the Label. (Source: JAM the Label)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Before JAM the Label had runways, pop-ups or a place on The Iconic, there were Jack and Maddie. The two teenagers with cerebral palsy helped Molly Rogers and Emma Clegg see how fashion could fail people with disabilities. Almost nine years later, the Australian adaptive-fashion label is closing. Rogers and Clegg said they had “put our heart and soul into JAM”, while describing the burden of dually carrying a clothing category and educating an entire market. For Rogers, the ending returns to

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