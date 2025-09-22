The Iconic launches loyalty program

Online fashion brand The Iconic has launched its loyalty program, named ‘The Iconic Front Row’, offering customers more benefits and enhancements to the platform’s digital experience.

The program ranks members in four status levels based on purchase history – Insider, Stylist, Muse, and VIP. ‘Icons’ acts as a loyalty currency that members collect after every successful purchase to receive rewards and special offers.

“Our customers have been asking for a loyalty program for some time, and doing it well builds trust and fuels growth,” said Joanna Robinson, CMO of The Iconic.

“We’ll continue to enhance the program in line with what customers are telling us, from incentivising conscious shopping behaviours, to creating more exclusive, in-person events, including surprising select VIP members with tickets to an exclusive music event this November,” said Robinson.

Last year, the company introduced its research forum, Inner Circle, which received 50,000 customer surveys contributing to The Iconic’s ongoing research to gather users’ insights, including shopping habits of circular fashion for the loyalty program.

According to the company, through the initiative, Iconic’s loyalty program will evolve with users’ input and aim to reduce its return rates while improving shopping consciousness.

To enhance a seamless shopping experience, the Iconic Front Row facilitates a modern and intuitive interface, built in-house, while prioritising the platform’s users across its app as well as desktop.

The trial phase will roll out next month, and customers who have a higher level will receive more accompanying benefits.