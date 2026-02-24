City Chic pares back losses, but US downscaling weighs down sales 

Plus-size fashion retailer City Chic Collective has reported improvement in its bottom-line results, but overall sales were still down as tariff-related strategy led to a big slump in its US business.

The group’s global sales slid 0.4 per cent to $69.2 million during the fiscal first half, which ended on December 28.

ANZ revenue remained solid with a 7.4 per cent uplift, supported by robust demand and an improved product performance.

In the Americas, revenue plunged 31.4 per cent, reflecting the group’s deliberate decision to reduce purchasing in response to tariff-related volatility. Overall inventory levels have reduced by more than 20 per cent compared with the prior-year period.

On the bottom line, City Chic’s loss from continuing operations narrowed by nearly half to $3.5 million. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 86 per cent to $6.5 million.

“Disciplined execution against our strategy delivered profitable growth and positive operating cash flow in the half,” said Phil Ryan, CEO and MD of City Chic. “Our successful focus on brand elevation, high-value customer engagement and margin discipline has put us back on a pathway to sustainable growth.”

During the first eight weeks in the second half, ANZ revenue continued its momentum with a 9 per cent uplift. US sales remained down as planned, and the group is preparing for a sales relaunch in the fourth quarter.

City Chic currently has a network of 80 stores across ANZ, e-commerce sites in ANZ and the US, and third-party marketplace and wholesale partners in ANZ, the US and Canada.

The group reported $6.4 million in underlying EBITDA for FY25, reversing an $8.4 million loss in FY24.