Inside Koala Eco’s disciplined push into the US natural channel

ucts should perform without compromise. What was a values-driven household and personal care brand has evolved into a disciplined international operator. Its American expansion is an exercise in disciplined market entry, where co-founder Paul Davidson prioritises velocity over sheer door count. “Natural” too often dilutes performance and Koala Eco has positioned itself at a more exacting intersection, proving one can be efficient without compromise and premium without pretension. The US, with its vast retail geography and cultural nuance, has tested both the brand’s operational discipline and its sensory assumptions. Citrus travels; eucalyptus requires translation, yet the philosophy remains intact. In this Q&A, Inside Retail spoke to Paul about performance per door, disciplined profitability and the challenge of building efficient brand awareness in a vast and competitive US market. With a fixed overhead base now largely in place and margin improvements beginning to emerge through economies of scale, Koala Eco is approaching what he describes as an inflection point where scale is layered deliberately, profitability is a priority and growth remains anchored to its broader mission of connecting people with nature. Inside Retail (IR): With the momentum you’ve built in the US over the past year, how are you thinking about the next phase of expansion — deeper retail penetration, new channels or geographic growth? Paul Davidson: We’ve always taken a disciplined and highly strategic approach to expansion, particularly when it comes to channel strategy. For us, success isn’t about the number of doors — it’s about performance per door. We would much rather sell 10 units per store per week in 10 stores than one unit per week in 100 stores. Strong velocity and in-store execution must come first before layering in additional distribution. Having established a presence in leading retailers such as Sprouts and Whole Foods Market, our next phase is focused on deeper penetration within the natural channel, particularly independent retailers and member networks such as NCG and INFRA, where our brand story and premium positioning resonate strongly. IR: In scaling across both national chains and independent retailers, how do you protect Koala Eco’s premium positioning while still driving volume? PD: Channel strategy is absolutely critical. We are very deliberate about avoiding discount-led environments where pricing becomes a race to the bottom. Koala Eco has succeeded because we sit at the intersection of premium quality and accessible pricing. Consumers are willing to pay more for products that are genuinely natural and genuinely efficacious — and we don’t believe those two attributes should be mutually exclusive. Too often, lower-priced ‘natural’ cleaning products compromise either performance or ingredient integrity — and frequently both. Our role is to prove that consumers don’t need to sacrifice on effectiveness to choose a natural alternative. IR: As the business grows internationally, what have been the biggest operational or cultural adjustments required to make the US market work? PD: The sheer scale of the US market has required meaningful operational adjustments. Logistics, freight distances, warehousing strategy and inventory forecasting are significantly more complex than in Australia, and we’ve invested heavily in building robust local partnerships and supply chain infrastructure to support national distribution efficiently. Culturally, we’ve observed that US consumers tend to gravitate toward brighter, citrus-based essential oil profiles, whereas eucalyptus — a scent Australians instinctively associate with home and nature — can feel stronger to American consumers. We’ve adapted thoughtfully while staying true to our brand DNA. One of the most encouraging discoveries has been the generosity of the US entrepreneurial community. We’ve experienced remarkable openness from people willing to share insights and networks without expectation of return. That spirit of collaboration is something Jess and I deeply value, and we aim to pay it forward wherever possible. IR: Looking ahead, what does success in the US actually look like for you over the next 12–24 months, is it about distribution footprint, brand awareness, profitability or something else entirely? PD: Over the next 12–24 months, success in the US will be defined primarily by brand awareness and disciplined profitability. The US market is vast and highly competitive, which makes efficient brand-building both critical and challenging — particularly as return on investment in awareness can be difficult to measure precisely. However, we know that when consumers try Koala Eco, loyalty follows. Our priority is getting product into more hands through smart, cost-effective awareness strategies. At the same time, we are entering an exciting inflection point. Over the past three years, we have invested significantly in building the right team and operational processes. With a relatively fixed overhead base now in place, we are beginning to see margin improvements through economies of scale, and profitability is a major focus this year. Beyond commercial metrics, success also means deepening our mission of connecting people with nature. Through our partnership with the Oceanic Society, we have fully funded 16 educational ocean field trips for 580 students — 79 per cent of whom experienced the ocean by boat for the first time. These programs involve whale tracking, marine education and learning about pollution’s impact on ecosystems. Post-trip surveys show that 91% of students improved their understanding of environmental stewardship. That is the embodiment of our philosophy: More Nature. Feel Better™.