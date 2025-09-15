The Iconic embraces Rescued apparel in partnership with Revibe

Fashion and lifestyle platform The Iconic has expanded its circular fashion strategy through a partnership with repair startup Revibe, introducing a new category called Rescued.

The initiative will see warehouse items with minor imperfections intercepted, cleaned, and repaired by Revibe before being sold at a lower price point.

Previously, such pieces were donated to charity partner Thread Together, returned to brands, sold to resellers, or recycled where possible.

In addition to repaired products, Rescued will feature upcycled pieces, beginning with Aussie label Re/lax Remade, which transforms vintage towels into unique hats, jackets, and accessories.

“The collaboration with Revibe allows us to extend the lifespan of quality apparel and keep more products in circulation,” said Gayle Burchell, The Iconic’s chief commercial and sustainability officer.

“We’ll be learning with our customers and brands, testing solutions that resonate, and importantly helping to solve industry challenges.”