BusinessSustainability

The Iconic embraces Rescued apparel in partnership with Revibe

The Iconic Rescued
In addition to repaired products, Rescued will feature upcycled pieces. (Source: The Iconic)
By Kaycee Enerva

Fashion and lifestyle platform The Iconic has expanded its circular fashion strategy through a partnership with repair startup Revibe, introducing a new category called Rescued.

The initiative will see warehouse items with minor imperfections intercepted, cleaned, and repaired by Revibe before being sold at a lower price point.

Previously, such pieces were donated to charity partner Thread Together, returned to brands, sold to resellers, or recycled where possible.

In addition to repaired products, Rescued will feature upcycled pieces, beginning with Aussie label Re/lax Remade, which transforms vintage towels into unique hats, jackets, and accessories.

“The collaboration with Revibe allows us to extend the lifespan of quality apparel and keep more products in circulation,” said Gayle Burchell, The Iconic’s chief commercial and sustainability officer.

“We’ll be learning with our customers and brands, testing solutions that resonate, and importantly helping to solve industry challenges.”

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group, Barrenjoey buy half of Westfield West Lakes centre

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Samsung, Xiaomi accused of colluding with Amazon, Flipkart

Aditya Kalra
Customer IR Pro

Cost-of-living increases in Singapore: how can  retailers respond?

Tong Van
Strategy

Australia’s ‘fastest-growing QSR’: KFC opens its 800th restaurant

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability IR Pro

Why luxury Aussie fragrance house Goldfield & Banks champions local botanicals

Tamera Francis
Health & beauty

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney launches AI assistant

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.