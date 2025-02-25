BusinessGifts & toys

The secrets behind the blind box phenomenon 

By Tong Van
At 2 am, the line outside Crescent Mall in Ho Chi Minh City was already abuzz with anticipation under the dim glow of streetlights. Hundreds of people, armed with tarpaulins, folding chairs, and snacks, were braving the sticky night air for a chance to snag the coveted Labubu toy. Queuing outside a Pop Mart store to get first dibs on the latest blind box limited edition feels like a ritual for fans. For some, it starts with simple curiosity – a small box that might hold a rare piece, a treasur

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay