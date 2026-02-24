BusinessShopping centres & malls

Westfield operator Scentre Group grows income for fifth consecutive year

Westfield Scentre Group
Scentre Group is planning to invest a further $4bn into property (Source: Bigstock.)
By Harry Booth

Scentre Group, the owner and operator of 42 Westfield locations in Australia and New Zealand, has recorded growth for the fifth consecutive year, as it approaches an almost-perfect occupancy rate at its sites.

In 2025, Scentre Group recorded 540 million customer visits (a 2.7 per cent yearly increase), 99.8 per cent occupancy (an increase of 20 basis points), and $30 billion in business partner sales.

This cross-category growth saw the group’s funds from operations (FFO) total $1.18 billion, a 4.9 per cent yearly increase.

“Our focus is to attract more people to our destinations and give them reasons to stay longer when they are with us,” said Scentre Group CEO Elliott Rusanow.  

“By doing this, we continue to improve our ability to attract a broader range of businesses to partner with us at our Westfield destinations. Our strategy is also focused on how we better utilise our substantial and unique land holdings at our destinations, to create additional long-term growth for the group.”

Scentre Group says its locations are in close proximity to 21 million people. The group has $4 billion earmarked for future developments.

Sales in 2025 grew the fastest in SA, at 6.5 per cent, and the slowest in New Zealand, at 0.1 per cent. Jewellery products saw the fastest sales growth by category, whereas homewares declined by 1.6 per cent.

