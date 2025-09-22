BusinessLuxury

Battle for relevance: Why some legacy brands click with Gen Z and others don’t

Miu Miu this year captured first-time luxury buyers with leather bag charms.
Coach bag charms, which retails between $55-$295.
Miu Miu hair clips, which retail for $460.
Miu Miu bag charms are displayed at their store.
Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton logo
By Samantha Marshak
Fleur Arbel and Christophe Kairouz, both from France, were lured into Louis Vuitton’s New York flagship recently by a colourful sculpture of a monogrammed giraffe and ostrich above the store’s entrance. But the two 24-year-olds are more likely to spend their shopping dollars elsewhere, as Louis Vuitton’s heavy logos and styles strike them as passé. “I think they failed to keep the luxury image in a way,” said Kairouz. “I think they need to create something ne

