Victorian police smash shoplifting syndicate, arrest 19

Police in Melbourne have arrested 19 people, part of an alleged shoplifting syndicate accused of stealing more than $10 million worth of goods.

The Box Hill Divisional Response Unit’s operation ‘Supernova’ led to the arrest of a group stealing high-demand products over five months, including baby formula, medicines, vitamins, skincare products, electric toothbrushes, and toiletries.

Police said that most of the accused were Indian nationals on temporary visas and were part of a coordinated network funnelling stolen items to sellers.

Among those arrested were six men and one woman, aged between 21 and 54, with alleged individual theft totals ranging from $25,000 to $136,000.

“This has been one of the most significant operations we’ve undertaken in recent times to target organised retail theft,” said Detective Acting Inspector Rachele Ciavarella.

Ciavarella said the police will allege that the syndicate were not stealing only for themselves but was part of a coordinated criminal enterprise that profited from the stolen goods.

“By working with major retailers, we’ve been able to identify alleged offenders quickly and build a strong intelligence picture, allowing us to target the right people at the right time,” said Ciavarella.

“Our message is simple: if you target our retail sector, we will target you.”

The arrested group will be due in court over the coming months.