BusinessFinancial

The Iconic boosts profit, margins as sales rise  

The Iconic fashion
EBITDA soared approximately 53 per cent in H1. (Source: The Iconic/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Online fashion retailer The Iconic has posted a significant uplift in profitability amid steady sales growth in the fiscal first half.

The company saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) soar approximately 53 per cent to $13.6 million. 

Adjusted EBITDA margin also increased by 2 percentage points to 5 per cent, supported by strategic retail buying, marketplace growth, increased uptake in retail media and fulfilment efficiencies.

Both revenue and net merchandise value (NMV) rose 3 per cent during the period, with a 2 per cent increase in active customers reflecting sustained demand.

Jere Calmes said the first half was a strong period of progress, with continued topline growth and improvement in profitability.

“We are continuing to invest in the customer experience, including through our loyalty program The Iconic Front Row, while evolving beyond a traditional online retailer by building services that create value for both our customers and the fashion and lifestyle brands on our platform.

“Through the expansion of Fulfilled by The Iconic and our media and marketing services, we are broadening the ways customers discover and shop fashion and lifestyle products, while giving our brand partners access to highly-engaged customers, fast and reliable fulfilment and data-led opportunities to grow their business.”

The Iconic’s own fulfilment service now accounts for 15 per cent of marketplace NMV and supports 134 brands across ANZ, including the recent additions of RM Williams and Marimekko. 

During the half, the company welcomed back household Australian brand Tigerlily and added several international and local brands, including Gap, Missoni Home, Polo Ralph Lauren Home, Frame, Found, Lovaan and Source Unknown, as well as a dedicated Korean Beauty category.

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