BusinessStrategy

Why American back-to-school shoppers are hesitant to buy this season

A backpack and books set against a brick wall.
“The 2026 back-to-school season will be shaped by shoppers’ continued focus on value and reliability.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
US families are expected to spend a record US$43.3 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, but the headline figure disguises a more cautious consumer.  In fact, most of the increase is being driven more by higher prices than stronger consumer sentiment. The rising cost of living and other macroeconomic factors have weighed on consumers. In Coresight Research’s 2026 back-to-school survey, for example, 50.6 per cent of respondents said higher gasoline prices would affect how they shop, wh

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