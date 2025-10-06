BusinessStrategy

Muji to open Melbourne flagship – in three years

Muji Chadstone
Muji entered Australia in 2013. (Source: Muji)
By Irene Dong

Japanese lifestyle retailer Muji will open a flagship in Melbourne’s CBD in early 2028, marking its largest retail store in Australia to date.

Operated by Muji Retail Australia, a subsidiary of Ryohin Keikaku Co, the store will span approximately 3300sqm across three levels in a prominent Melbourne CBD location.

The new flagship will be the brand’s seventh store in Australia and is set to expand its presence in the local market. Muji currently operates stores at Chadstone Shopping Centre, Emporium Melbourne, and The Galeries in Sydney. 

Since entering Australia in 2013, Muji has gained a loyal customer base with its minimalist aesthetic and product offering that includes homewares, apparel, food, and personal care. 

The Melbourne flagship is expected to serve as a brand showcase, aiming to reinforce Muji’s commitment to thoughtful, functional design and strengthen its retail strategy in the region.

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets IR Pro

How independent supermarket LaManna is redefining Australian grocery shopping

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Financial

Opinion: Should youth rates be scrapped? Why we need to rethink what is fair

Kerry Brown
Shopping centres & malls

Tasmania’s Glebe Hill Village centre for sale

Irene Dong
Marketing IR Pro

What makes a successful retail activation? Unexpected moments, personal touches

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy

Richemont sells YNAP to MyTheresa parent, takes stake in new venture

Sean Cao
Fashion & accessories

Forever New taps Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as global brand ambassador

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.