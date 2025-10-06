Muji to open Melbourne flagship – in three years

Japanese lifestyle retailer Muji will open a flagship in Melbourne’s CBD in early 2028, marking its largest retail store in Australia to date.

Operated by Muji Retail Australia, a subsidiary of Ryohin Keikaku Co, the store will span approximately 3300sqm across three levels in a prominent Melbourne CBD location.

The new flagship will be the brand’s seventh store in Australia and is set to expand its presence in the local market. Muji currently operates stores at Chadstone Shopping Centre, Emporium Melbourne, and The Galeries in Sydney.

Since entering Australia in 2013, Muji has gained a loyal customer base with its minimalist aesthetic and product offering that includes homewares, apparel, food, and personal care.

The Melbourne flagship is expected to serve as a brand showcase, aiming to reinforce Muji’s commitment to thoughtful, functional design and strengthen its retail strategy in the region.