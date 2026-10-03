BusinessWorkforce

‘Uphill climb’: Why is Nike’s turnaround still struggling?

Nike store interior.
Job cuts offer Nike time as growth falters.
By Adam Thorn
When Nike brought Elliott Hill out of retirement in October 2024, investors hoped the company veteran would quickly reverse years of product missteps, rebuild relationships with wholesalers and restore the sportswear giant’s lost momentum. Two years on, Nike’s market value and earnings have more than halved, while many of the problems Hill was hired to fix – from weakness in China to over-reliance on discounted lifestyle products – continue to weigh on the business. The unfinished turnar

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