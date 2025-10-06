Thai retail CEO on bringing Brazilian activewear brand Live! to Southeast Asia

han 800 SKUs ranging from activewear and accessories to lifestyle gear. The company aims to connect with Thailand’s active and wellness-oriented communities through events like yoga pop-ups, running clubs and influencer partnerships that showcase how Live! fits into everyday life. “While we will bring Live!’s global collections to the Thai market, we are also working closely with the brand to create campaigns and experiences tailored for Thai customers,” Tanapong Chirapanidchakul, CEO of Tanachira Retail Corporation, told Inside Retail. “From special activations to community-driven events, we want to celebrate Thailand’s own energy and lifestyle.” Athleisure’s moment The move comes amid Southeast Asia’s fast-expanding wellness economy, where fitness, fashion and lifestyle are increasingly intertwined. According to Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey, 40.3 per cent of online consumers in the region were willing to pay more for comfortable clothing in 2023. This shift is fuelling the rise of athleisure and sports-inspired apparel across the region. Once confined to gyms and weekend wear, these categories now dominate the everyday wardrobe. Euromonitor forecasts that sports-inspired sportswear will account for 57.9 per cent of Southeast Asia’s total sportswear market and is expected to remain highly dynamic, with a 9.5 per cent retail value CAGR between 2023 and 2027. “We see wellness and active lifestyle as one of the strongest lifestyle trends of this decade. This should be our new S-Curve that rides on the wave of [the] healthy lifestyle of younger generations,” Chirapanidchakul said. “It also aligns perfectly with our ESG journey and our purpose of supporting healthier, more balanced living. Live! is the first step, and we expect this category to grow significantly within our portfolio in the years to come.” For Thailand’s urban middle class and Gen Z consumers, activewear now doubles as everyday attire, from gym sessions to weekend brunches and casual offices. Brands like Live! tap directly into that cultural shift, offering both performance credibility and aesthetic versatility. “We believe Live! stands out because it combines high-performance activewear with innovative design as well as high quality production from Brazil,” Chirapanidchakul said. “Unlike purely performance-driven or solely trend-driven brands, Live! sits at the intersection of both – allowing customers to seamlessly move from their workouts to social settings, all while Live! offers a fair product-price offering which is very important for discerning customers nowadays. Its vibrant DNA and unique brand story also make Live! truly different in this competitive market.” Tanachira’s playbook Founded in 2002 by Joice and Gabriel Sens, Live! has grown from a Brazilian fitness label into a global lifestyle brand with more than 300 stores across Brazil, plus an international presence in the US and Dubai. Thailand will mark its first step into the Asian market. “Live! is an important addition to Tanachira’s portfolio because it reflects the group’s commitment to bringing lifestyle brands that enrich every dimension of modern living which is now moving more in the area of health and well-being,” Chirapanidchakul said. The CEO said what inspired him most was the brand’s authenticity and spirit. “When I visited Live!’s production facility in Brazil, I could feel the strong work ethics and passions that lie within its people and corporate culture,” he said. “It is just aligned with our company’s core values. And it’s not just about clothing, it’s also about energy, dynamism and living life to the fullest yet healthy and meaningful. When I saw how the brand connects with people in Brazil, I felt it had the same potential to inspire people here in Thailand and across Southeast Asia. That belief gave me the confidence to bring Live! into the Tanachira family.” Tanachira’s track record with brands like Pandora and Marimekko has been built on a philosophy of “localising without diluting”. Each partnership blends global brand DNA with Thai consumer insight, balancing retail precision with storytelling and community-building. “With brands like Marimekko, Pandora and Harnn, we learned the importance of building long-term partnership with our brand principals, local users’ community foundation, storytelling, retail operation excellence and localised marketing best practices while keeping the brand’s all-important DNA intact,” said Chirapanidchakul. “‘Bring the best of the brand to the best of Thailand’, this is what I often summarise [as] what we actually do as a company.” Live! is known for its ergonomic, inclusive designs that merge style with high performance, catering to all body types and genders. Its product range spans yoga and pilates wear to running gear and casual streetwear. “While we already manage strong brands in fashion, lifestyle, beauty and wellness, and food and beverage, Live! expands our reach into the growing activewear and athleisure segment. It perfectly complements our vision of curating global brands that inspire joy, confidence and a healthier lifestyle for our customers,” Chirapanidchakul added. While the initial focus is on Bangkok, Tanachira has already identified expansion opportunities in other cities where wellness tourism and fitness-driven hospitality are booming. “Bangkok is just the starting point. We see strong potential in other major Thai cities where the demand for active and wellness oriented lifestyles is growing,” the executive said. Further reading: Marimekko, Moleskine, Lojel: Three new concept stores open in Thailand.