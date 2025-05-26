SectorsOpenings & closings

Oz Hair and Beauty makes SA debut, expands Melbourne footprint

Image of Oz Hair & Beauty storefront.
Customers have access to expert consultants across all stroes. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Australian haircare retailer Oz Hair and Beauty has opened two new stores – its first in South Australia’s Rundle Place in Adelaide, and its 20th store in Epping, Melbourne. 

The omnichannel retailer opened its SA store to customers earlier this month, while its Epping branch further consolidates the brand’s footprint in Victoria. 

“Our 20th store is a massive achievement for the team,” said Anthony Nappa, CEO of Oz Hair and Beauty. 

“We’re equally proud of our South Australian debut at Rundle Place. 

“These store openings reflect our continued investment in creating immersive, in-store experiences that complement the convenience of online shopping,” said Nappa.

Customers have access to expert consultants, a curated range of professional haircare products and exclusive promotions across all stores.  

