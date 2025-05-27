SectorsFashion & accessories

Jockey names Mitchdowd as Australia-New Zealand licencee

Image of Jockey shopfront.
The brand is recognised for inventing the men’s brief and the first ever Y-front fly design. (Source: Bigstock)
By Darshana Gupta

American innerwear brand Jockey has named Mitchdowd as its new licensee for Australia and New Zealand in a multi-year agreement. 

The deal covers Jockey’s established franchises in men’s, women’s and children’s innerwear, and its range of performance garments. 

“Mitchdowd’s deep understanding of the retail landscape will ensure Jockey remains a category leader, with engaging campaigns and strong retail execution, driving continued growth for the Jockey brand and innovative solutions for consumers,” said Chris Smith, international EVP of Jockey.

The brand is globally recognised for inventing the men’s brief in 1934 and the first ever Y-front fly design in 1935, a product that still remains a consumer favourite.

“By leveraging our in-house expertise, the integration of Jockey into Mitchdowd will be smooth, ensuring continuity in product quality, brand identity, and consumer trust,” said Mitchdowd CEO Dane Totham.

